New Zealand watchdog lays charges over volcano deaths

WorldNews Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
New Zealand watchdog lays charges over volcano deathsNew Zealand's workplace watchdog laid charges Monday over the White Island volcanic eruption last year when 22 people died and dozens more suffered horrific burns. The regulator WorkSafe examined why 47 people, mainly Australian tourists, were on the island in December 2019 when a column of burning ash and...
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Geologists in New Zealand plan to drill deep into extinct volcano for clean energy

Geologists in New Zealand plan to drill deep into extinct volcano for clean energy 02:07

 They are planning to drill into an extinct 11-million-year-old volcano to use its heat as an alternative energy resource and reduce climate-damaging emissions.

