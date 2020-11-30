New Zealand watchdog lays charges over volcano deaths
New Zealand's workplace watchdog laid charges Monday over the White Island volcanic eruption last year when 22 people died and dozens more suffered horrific burns. The regulator WorkSafe examined why 47 people, mainly Australian tourists, were on the island in December 2019 when a column of burning ash and...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
New Zealand Island country in the South Pacific
New Zealand charges 13 over volcano deaths
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:24Published
New Zealand charges 13 for Whakaari volcano eruption
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:24Published
Watch: SBS World News liveTonight on SBS World News, Prime Minister Scott Morrison has unleashed on China's foreign ministry for releasing a graphic fake image and New Zealand workplace..
SBS
White Island volcano: NZ officials charge 13 parties over tragedySome 22 people died when the volcano suddenly erupted last December with tourists on it.
BBC News
White Island Disambiguation page providing links to topics that could be referred to by the same search term
Related videos from verified sources