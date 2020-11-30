New Zealand watchdog lays charges over volcano deaths

New Zealand charges 13 over volcano deaths New Zealand's workplace regulator, WorkSafe, has filed charges against 13 parties following an investigation into a volcanic eruption on White Island in 2019 which killed 22 people. Bryan Wood reports.

New Zealand workplace regulator has filed charges against 13 parties following an investigation into a volcanic eruption on White Island in 2019 which killed 22 people.

Some 22 people died when the volcano suddenly erupted last December with tourists on it.

