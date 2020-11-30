UK to ban installation of new Huawei 5G kit from September
British telecom companies will not be allowed to install new Huawei 5G equipment after September 2021, the UK government announced ahead of a debate on new telecom legislation. The UK government on Monday announced that it will ban British telecommunication companies from installing new Huawei 5G gear after September 2021, as part of its plan to phase out the Chinese tech giant's 5G infrastructure. "We are taking bold steps to implement one of the toughest telecoms security regimes in the world," Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said in a statement. "A central part of that is combating high-risk vendors, and I have set out an unambiguous timetable for the complete removal of Huawei...
