UK to ban installation of new Huawei 5G kit from September

WorldNews Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
UK to ban installation of new Huawei 5G kit from SeptemberBritish telecom companies will not be allowed to install new Huawei 5G equipment after September 2021, the UK government announced ahead of a debate on new telecom legislation. The UK government on Monday announced that it will ban British telecommunication companies from installing new Huawei 5G gear after September 2021, as part of its plan to phase out the Chinese tech giant's 5G infrastructure. "We are taking bold steps to implement one of the toughest telecoms security regimes in the world," Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden said in a statement. "A central part of that is combating high-risk vendors, and I have set out an unambiguous timetable for the complete removal of Huawei...
News video: UK extends ban on Huawei 5G gear

UK extends ban on Huawei 5G gear 01:18

 British telecommunications firms must not install new Huawei 5G kit after September 2021, the government said on Monday (November 30). The ban is part of a plan to purge the Chinese firm's equipment from high speed mobile networks. Eve Johnson reports.

