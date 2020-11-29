Global  
 

Trump attacks FBI for not helping him overturn election result: ‘They just move on’

WorldNews Sunday, 29 November 2020 ()
Trump attacks FBI for not helping him overturn election result: ‘They just move on’Donald Trump has lashed out at the FBI for not supporting his election fraud claims, complaining that “some have served many presidents” and disappointed that they have not “nabbed” anyone. “Why isn't the FBI...
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Trump Accuses FBI, DOJ Of Helping To Steal Election From Him

Trump Accuses FBI, DOJ Of Helping To Steal Election From Him 00:34

 President Donald Trump on Sunday pointed the finger of blame for losing to President-elect Joe Biden at two federal agencies. Business Insider reports Trump said in a Fox News interview he believed the FBI and the Department of Justice may have tried to steal the election from him. Business Insider...

Ex-Trump campaign adviser Carter Page sues FBI, Comey, McCabe and others for $75M over Russia probe surveillance

 Earlier this year, the Justice Department found it had "insufficient" cause to wiretap Page during its probe into Russian election interference.
USATODAY.com
Trump pardons former adviser Flynn [Video]

Trump pardons former adviser Flynn

[NFA] U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:20Published

Trump pardons former national security adviser Michael Flynn

 President Trump announced Wednesday that he's pardoning Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser who twice pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about..
CBS News

Trump pardons former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn

 President Trump issued a Thanksgiving-eve pardon for his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, who had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his..
CBS News

Trump says will not 'change my mind' on election fraud claims

 WASHINGTON (AFP) - In the first TV interview since losing his re-election bid, President Donald Trump indicated on Sunday (Nov 29) that he will never concede to..
WorldNews

Five factors that helped US democracy resist Trump's election onslaught

 It is not clear yet whether US democracy “survived” the 2020 presidential election unscathed. If Donald Trump’s playbook of seeking to undermine a..
WorldNews

Completed Wisconsin recount confirms Biden's win

 Wisconsin finished its two-county presidential results recount on Sunday, confirming Democrat Joe Biden's victory over President Donald Trump. The Dane and..
USATODAY.com

Trump “ashamed” to have endorsed Republican Georgia governor

 Washington: President Donald Trump said Sunday he was ashamed for endorsing the Republican governor of Georgia after he lost in the state to Democrat Joe Biden...
WorldNews
Trump to blacklist more Chinese firms: sources [Video]

Trump to blacklist more Chinese firms: sources

China has hit out at reports that the Trump administration plans to blacklist the top Chinese chipmaker SMIC and the national offshore oil and gas producer CNOOC for their alleged ties to the Chinese military. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26Published

U.S. court rejects Trump's case against PA votes [Video]

U.S. court rejects Trump's case against PA votes

[NFA] A federal appeals court on Friday rejected an attempt by U.S. President Donald Trump's campaign to block President-elect Joe Biden from being declared the winner of Pennsylvania, dealing another..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:23Published
Global Stocks Rise As Trump Authorizes Transition [Video]

Global Stocks Rise As Trump Authorizes Transition

On Tuesday, global stocks jumped after Donald Trump authorized President-elect Joe Biden's presidential transition process to begin. On Monday, Trump took a significant step toward acknowledging the..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:30Published
Trump Worried Other People Are Making Him Look Bad [Video]

Trump Worried Other People Are Making Him Look Bad

President Donald Trump is upset with how his legal team has handled his insistence that the 2020 presidential election be overturned. Business Insider reports a source says Trump is worried that the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published

Trump Rages Against 60 Minutes Interview With The Elections Security Director He Fired: Election ‘Was Probably Our Least Secure EVER!’

Trump Rages Against 60 Minutes Interview With The Elections Security Director He Fired: Election ‘Was Probably Our Least Secure EVER!’ On Sunday evening, 60 Minutes aired an interview with Chris Krebs, the former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) who...
Mediaite Also reported by •UpworthyThe Age

'Get well soon': Trump's message after Biden fractures his foot while playing with dog

'Get well soon': Trump's message after Biden fractures his foot while playing with dog President Trump wished a speedy recovery to President-elect Joe Biden, who fractured his foot while playing with one of his dogs over the weekend."Get well...
New Zealand Herald

Source: Pa. lawmaker gets a positive test at Trump meeting

 HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state senator abruptly left a West Wing meeting with President Donald Trump after being informed he had tested positive...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Upworthy