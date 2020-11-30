Following controversial Christmas comments, Melania Trump unveils White House holiday decor

Meerkats Send Letters To Santa As ZSL London Zoo Prepares To Reopen



Meerkats at ZSL London zoo have posted their Christmas wishlist to Santa after they were gifted a miniature mailbox with their favourite crickets inside. The charity zoo is preparing to reopen this Wednesday (2 Dec). Zookeeper Luke Taylor said: “all the meerkats want for Christmas is for people to visit the zoo this December, because booking a ticket will support the expert care of our 20,000 animals during this difficult time."

