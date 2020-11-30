Global  
 

Following controversial Christmas comments, Melania Trump unveils White House holiday decor

USATODAY.com Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Following controversy over Melania Trump's remarks about Christmas decorating, the first lady is unveiling this year's White House decorations.
Video Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida - Published
News video: White House staff decorates for Christmas

White House staff decorates for Christmas 00:18

 Melania Trump tweeted photos of the decorations being put in the White House and how she appreciates the staff doing it.

Melania Trump

