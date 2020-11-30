Global  
 

Biden announces economic team with Janet Yellen at Treasury, Neera Tanden at budget office

USATODAY.com Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Presiden-elect Biden named his economic team Monday including Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary and Neera Tanden at Office of Management and Budget.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics
News video: Biden announces all-female communications team

Biden announces all-female communications team 01:17

 President-elect Joe Biden on Sunday tapped key campaign staff and advisors to lead his all-female senior communications team. Gloria Tso reports.

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Pennsylvania Supreme Court rejects GOP lawsuit seeking to overturn election results

 Pennsylvania's highest court has rejected a lawsuit filed by Republicans attempting to thwart President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state. CBS News 2020..
CBS News

Wisconsin recount reaffirms Biden's win

 A Trump campaign-requested recount in Wisconsin's Dane and Milwaukee counties reaffirmed Joe Biden has won the state. Wisconsin is set to begin certifying its..
CBS News

Democrats debate direction of the U.S. Department of Agriculture

 The person President-elect Joe Biden selects to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture will oversee farming policy as well as programs like food stamps and..
CBS News
Trump says he'll leave if electoral college seats Biden [Video]

Trump says he'll leave if electoral college seats Biden

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 04:12

Neera Tanden Neera Tanden

Live politics updates: Neera Tanden, Biden's expected pick for budget chief, draws fire from left and right

 Conservatives and liberals decry Neera Tanden, Joe Biden's reported pick for White House budget chief; Trump wishes Biden well after sprain – updates.
USATODAY.com

Biden to nominate Neera Tanden as first White House budget chief

 The office is responsible for an administration's spending and policy plans.
CBS News

Biden Expected to Name Top Economic Officials This Week

 President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. is expected to nominate Neera Tanden, a divisive figure within the Democratic Party, to lead the budget office, setting up a..
NYTimes.com

Janet Yellen Janet Yellen American economist and 15th Chair of the Federal Reserve in the United States

Biden expected to nominate Janet Yellen for Treasury secretary

 Mr. Biden is expected to announce top members of his economic team this week.
CBS News

Janet Yellen will champion Main Street, not Wall Street

 President-elect Joe Biden's pick for Treasury secretary has long worried that the middle class keeps falling behind in today's economy.
USATODAY.com

As Treasury chief, Yellen may be a calming influence in a Washington split over stimulus and everything else

 Janet Yellen, President-elect Biden's pick for Treasury secretary, is a centrist could bridge the divide in Washington over stimulus, other issues
USATODAY.com

Biden picks Janet Yellen to be first woman treasury secretary

 President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr plans to name Janet L. Yellen as treasury secretary, a nomination that would put a woman in charge of the treasury for the..
WorldNews

United States Department of the Treasury United States Department of the Treasury United States federal executive department

Stocks rally on vaccine news, Yellen speculation [Video]

Stocks rally on vaccine news, Yellen speculation

U.S. stocks started the week on an upswing after another drug company posted positive clinical trial results for a COVID-19 vaccine and reports surfaced that President-Elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Federal Reserve Chairman Janet Yellen to be the next Treasury secretary. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:56
She's In The Money: Biden Picks Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen To Head Treasury [Video]

She's In The Money: Biden Picks Former Fed Chair Janet Yellen To Head Treasury

President-elect Joe Biden is planning to nominate Janet Yellen to head the Treasury Department. Business Insider reports if the US Senate confirms Yellen, she will be the first woman to hold the job. Yellen served as Fed Chair during President Barack Obama's second term, from 2014 to 2017. President Donald Trump replaced her with Jerome Powell as head of the Fed.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34

Covid: Disabled people 'forced to choose life or livelihood’ during pandemic

 One in five disabled employees had their request to work from home, be furloughed or redeployed during the pandemic rejected, research has shown. Scope found 22%..
WorldNews

Biden expected to announce Treasury secretary and other Cabinet picks

 President-elect Joe Biden is expecting to name more members of his Cabinet this week, but President Trump is continuing to block the presidential transition...
CBS News

Office of Management and Budget Office of Management and Budget

Federal agencies racing to strip rights from civil servants before Biden administration

 As inauguration day closes in, federal agencies are racing to strip career civil servants of long-standing job protections to comply with an October directive..
WorldNews

Biden may choose Janet Yellen as his Treasury Secretary

'America is back': Biden introduces team to world

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden said on Tuesday the United States will be "ready to lead the world, not retreat from it" when he takes office on Jan. 20, turning the page on President Donald Trump's..

Why Elizabeth Warren Will Never Be Treasury Secretary

Massachusetts senator and failed Presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren lobbied Joe Biden to become his treasury secretary. In a humiliating snub heard around the political world Biden chose former..

Biden names all-female senior communications team Read full article November 29, 2020, 11:58 PM·3 min read US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have prioritized diversity in their...
'Get well soon': Trump's message after Biden fractures his foot while playing with dog

'Get well soon': Trump's message after Biden fractures his foot while playing with dog President Trump wished a speedy recovery to President-elect Joe Biden, who fractured his foot while playing with one of his dogs over the weekend."Get well...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •WorldNews•Khaleej Times•Sky News

Recount of presidential votes in Wisconsin ends, reaffirms Joe Biden's win

 US President-elect Joe Biden's win in Wisconsin has been reaffirmed after two of the state's largest counties completed the recount of the ballots cast in the...
Mid-Day Also reported by •USATODAY.com