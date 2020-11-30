Biden announces economic team with Janet Yellen at Treasury, Neera Tanden at budget office
Presiden-elect Biden named his economic team Monday including Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary and Neera Tanden at Office of Management and Budget.
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Pennsylvania Supreme Court rejects GOP lawsuit seeking to overturn election resultsPennsylvania's highest court has rejected a lawsuit filed by Republicans attempting to thwart President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the state. CBS News 2020..
CBS News
Wisconsin recount reaffirms Biden's winA Trump campaign-requested recount in Wisconsin's Dane and Milwaukee counties reaffirmed Joe Biden has won the state. Wisconsin is set to begin certifying its..
CBS News
Democrats debate direction of the U.S. Department of AgricultureThe person President-elect Joe Biden selects to lead the U.S. Department of Agriculture will oversee farming policy as well as programs like food stamps and..
CBS News
Trump says he'll leave if electoral college seats Biden
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 04:12Published
Neera Tanden
Live politics updates: Neera Tanden, Biden's expected pick for budget chief, draws fire from left and rightConservatives and liberals decry Neera Tanden, Joe Biden's reported pick for White House budget chief; Trump wishes Biden well after sprain – updates.
USATODAY.com
Biden to nominate Neera Tanden as first White House budget chiefThe office is responsible for an administration's spending and policy plans.
CBS News
Biden Expected to Name Top Economic Officials This WeekPresident-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. is expected to nominate Neera Tanden, a divisive figure within the Democratic Party, to lead the budget office, setting up a..
NYTimes.com
Janet Yellen American economist and 15th Chair of the Federal Reserve in the United States
Biden expected to nominate Janet Yellen for Treasury secretaryMr. Biden is expected to announce top members of his economic team this week.
CBS News
Janet Yellen will champion Main Street, not Wall StreetPresident-elect Joe Biden's pick for Treasury secretary has long worried that the middle class keeps falling behind in today's economy.
USATODAY.com
As Treasury chief, Yellen may be a calming influence in a Washington split over stimulus and everything elseJanet Yellen, President-elect Biden's pick for Treasury secretary, is a centrist could bridge the divide in Washington over stimulus, other issues
USATODAY.com
Biden picks Janet Yellen to be first woman treasury secretaryPresident-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr plans to name Janet L. Yellen as treasury secretary, a nomination that would put a woman in charge of the treasury for the..
WorldNews
United States Department of the Treasury United States federal executive department
Covid: Disabled people 'forced to choose life or livelihood’ during pandemicOne in five disabled employees had their request to work from home, be furloughed or redeployed during the pandemic rejected, research has shown. Scope found 22%..
WorldNews
Biden expected to announce Treasury secretary and other Cabinet picksPresident-elect Joe Biden is expecting to name more members of his Cabinet this week, but President Trump is continuing to block the presidential transition...
CBS News
Office of Management and Budget
Federal agencies racing to strip rights from civil servants before Biden administrationAs inauguration day closes in, federal agencies are racing to strip career civil servants of long-standing job protections to comply with an October directive..
WorldNews
