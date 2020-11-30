Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez reveals he has a cancerous tumor, will undergo surgery Tuesday
Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez said doctors believe they discovered the tumor before the cancer spread to the rest of his body.
Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez said doctors believe they discovered the tumor before the cancer spread to the rest of his body.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rigoberto Sanchez American football punter
Indianapolis Colts National Football League franchise in Indianapolis, Indiana
NFL Week 12 winners, losers: Raiders, Colts have costly setbacksAs the NFL season gears toward the playoff picture, the Raiders and Colts both made missteps that could prove devastating in the playoff chase.
USATODAY.com
Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling says he received death threats after costly fumblePackers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, whose fumble in OT led to a 34-31 loss to the Colts, tweeted that he had received death threats.
USATODAY.com
Colts Re-Open Facilities, Say COVID-19 Tests Were False-Positives
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:58Published