Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez reveals he has a cancerous tumor, will undergo surgery Tuesday

USATODAY.com Monday, 30 November 2020 ()
Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez said doctors believe they discovered the tumor before the cancer spread to the rest of his body.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rigoberto Sanchez Rigoberto Sanchez American football punter


Indianapolis Colts Indianapolis Colts National Football League franchise in Indianapolis, Indiana

NFL Week 12 winners, losers: Raiders, Colts have costly setbacks

 As the NFL season gears toward the playoff picture, the Raiders and Colts both made missteps that could prove devastating in the playoff chase.
USATODAY.com

Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling says he received death threats after costly fumble

 Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, whose fumble in OT led to a 34-31 loss to the Colts, tweeted that he had received death threats.
USATODAY.com
Colts Re-Open Facilities, Say COVID-19 Tests Were False-Positives [Video]

Colts Re-Open Facilities, Say COVID-19 Tests Were False-Positives

On Friday, the Indianapolis Colts announced that several of its organisation's members had tested positive for coronavirus

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published