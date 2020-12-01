Global  
 

Moderna applies for emergency US approval of COVID vaccine

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
New study results found that the shots had an efficacy rate of 94.1%. The company says doses of the vaccine could be delivered to the EU as soon as December, if it receives approval in Europe.
News video: Moderna will ask US to allow emergency use of COVID vaccine

Moderna will ask US to allow emergency use of COVID vaccine 00:28

 Moderna says it will ask US and European regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as a new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection. The company revealing new results this morning.

