Moderna applies for emergency US approval of COVID vaccine
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
New study results found that the shots had an efficacy rate of 94.1%. The company says doses of the vaccine could be delivered to the EU as soon as December, if it receives approval in Europe.
