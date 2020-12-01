Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon aims for 2021 independence vote
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 () The Scottish leader has refused to rule out legal action to force a Scottish independence referendum. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused a second vote on the issue after Scotland voted to stay in the UK in 2014.
Scotland is a “nation on the brink of making history”, Nicola Sturgeondeclared, as she insisted the country’s people have the “right” to choosetheir own future in a second independence referendum. While Prime MinisterBoris Johnson has vetoed SNP calls for a fresh vote on the issue, the...