Scotland: Nicola Sturgeon aims for 2021 independence vote

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
The Scottish leader has refused to rule out legal action to force a Scottish independence referendum. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused a second vote on the issue after Scotland voted to stay in the UK in 2014.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: Sturgeon insists Scots have a ‘right’ to another independence vote

Sturgeon insists Scots have a ‘right’ to another independence vote 02:52

 Scotland is a “nation on the brink of making history”, Nicola Sturgeondeclared, as she insisted the country’s people have the “right” to choosetheir own future in a second independence referendum. While Prime MinisterBoris Johnson has vetoed SNP calls for a fresh vote on the issue, the...

