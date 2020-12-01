Global  
 

Trump COVID-19 adviser Scott Atlas resigns from White House job

CBC.ca Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Dr. Scott Atlas, a science adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump who was skeptical of measures to control the coronavirus outbreak, is leaving his White House post. Atlas has been sharply criticized by public health experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, for providing Trump with misleading or incorrect information on the pandemic.
