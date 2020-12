China Gave COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate to N. Korea's Kim, US Analyst Says Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

It was unclear which company had supplied its drug candidate to the Kims and whether it had proven to be safe 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources China Gave North Korean Dictator Unapproved COVID-19 Jab



Japanese intelligence sources say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has received a COVID-19 vaccination from the Chinese government. According to Business Insider, the obese 36-year-old dictator is a.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:38 Published 5 hours ago