Dow wraps best month since 1987 on Covid-19 vaccine hopes

WorldNews Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Dow wraps best month since 1987 on Covid-19 vaccine hopesNEW YORK (AFP) - The Dow concluded its best month in more than three decades on Monday (Nov 30), with gains propelled by expectations for a 2021 recovery based on coronavirus vaccine progress. The blue-chip index suffered a 0.9 per cent drop in the session to...
S& P 500, Nasdaq stock indexes close at record highs

 NEW YORK -- The S&P 500 rose to a record high Friday as investors continue to look forward to the distribution of a covid-19 vaccine and relief for the global..
