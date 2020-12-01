Dow wraps best month since 1987 on Covid-19 vaccine hopes

Slack Spikes 32%, Reports Of Takeover By Salesforce



Slack rocketed as much as 32% higher on Wednesday after Dow Jones reported Salesforce.com is in talks to acquire the workspace-communications company. Such a deal would likely value Slack at more than the $17 billion market cap it held before shares jumped. There's no guarantee the talks will lead to a takeover, and Salesforce could target another company for an acquisition, sources familiar with the matter told Dow Jones.

