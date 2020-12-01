Global  
 

Covid: Dr Scott Atlas - Trump's controversial coronavirus adviser - resigns

BBC News Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Dr Atlas clashed with other scientists after questioning the need for masks and other measures.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Dr. Scott Atlas Resigns As Special Adviser To Pres. Trump

Dr. Scott Atlas Resigns As Special Adviser To Pres. Trump 02:22

 Dr. Scott Atlas is a proponent of herd immunity, even if most top infectious disease experts are not, and urged people to "rise up" against stricter health measures in Michigan. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Scott Atlas, a Trump Coronavirus Adviser, Resigns

 Dr. Atlas joined the White House in August as a special government employee for a limited term, prompting clashes with government scientists over his contentious..
Donald Trump science adviser Scott Atlas leaving White House job

 Dr Scott Atlas, a science adviser to President Donald Trump who was skeptical of measures to control the coronavirus outbreak, is leaving his White House post.A..
Trump ally Scott Atlas resigns as special adviser on coronavirus

 The controversial doctor joined the White House in August.
Twitter blocks post by top Trump pandemic adviser [Video]

Twitter blocks post by top Trump pandemic adviser

[NFA] Twitter took down a post by a top coronavirus task force adviser who questioned whether masks worked to cut down on transmission of the respiratory illness. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Washington State Launches COVID-19 Tracing App [Video]

Washington State Launches COVID-19 Tracing App

A new app launched by the Washington State Department of Health. It was developed in conjunction with the University of Washington. The app seeks to notify users if they have been exposed to COVID-19. It is a voluntary, data-secure app and is seen as a complementary tool for testing and contact tracing. The app launched Monday as COVID-19 cases remained high in Washington state. State hospitals are nearly running out of capacity, according to reports at Business Insider.

