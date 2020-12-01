Covid: Dr Scott Atlas - Trump's controversial coronavirus adviser - resigns
Dr Atlas clashed with other scientists after questioning the need for masks and other measures.
Scott Atlas American physician and healthcare policy advisor
Scott Atlas, a Trump Coronavirus Adviser, ResignsDr. Atlas joined the White House in August as a special government employee for a limited term, prompting clashes with government scientists over his contentious..
NYTimes.com
Donald Trump science adviser Scott Atlas leaving White House jobDr Scott Atlas, a science adviser to President Donald Trump who was skeptical of measures to control the coronavirus outbreak, is leaving his White House post.A..
New Zealand Herald
Trump ally Scott Atlas resigns as special adviser on coronavirusThe controversial doctor joined the White House in August.
CBS News
