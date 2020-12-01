Global  
 

'Ridiculous': Tense transcripts show Seven, Cricket Australia's schedule battle

The Age Tuesday, 1 December 2020
Transcripts of a tense conversation between Cricket Australia and Seven West Media reveal the network's despair at a "radical" fixture change and the huge influence of the Indian cricket board.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Ind vs Aus ODI: They played better cricket, says KL Rahul

Ind vs Aus ODI: They played better cricket, says KL Rahul 01:26

 Australia beat India by 51 runs and sealed the series by 2-0. Indian cricketer KL Rahul said that sometimes as a team they have to accept that the opposition played better cricket. "Its home condition for them, they played better cricket," he said. "We have honestly played 50 over cricket after a...

