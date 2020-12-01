Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Raises $170 Million as He Denies His Loss and Eyes the Future

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
The president’s campaign has ratcheted up its appeals for cash, but the first 75 percent of every contribution is going to a new political action committee that could fund his next political move.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Trump Loses Twitter Followers as Biden Makes Gains

Trump Loses Twitter Followers as Biden Makes Gains 01:01

 Trump Loses Twitter Followers, as Biden Makes Gains. According to the website Factbase, President Donald Trump's Twitter following has taken a bit of a hit since Nov. 17. Trump has lost nearly 135,000 followers. The loss of Twitter followers marks the first time since 2015 that Trump's...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Grief-Stricken, Triggered, And Overwhelmed? Psychologists Say Do These Two Things [Video]

Grief-Stricken, Triggered, And Overwhelmed? Psychologists Say Do These Two Things

Data suggests that for every person who dies of COVID-19, they leave behind nine family members. According to HuffPost, that means nearly 2 million people in the US theoretically have experienced the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:35Published