Morrison government calls on ABC to justify why explosive Four Corners episode was impartial and newsworthy

SBS Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Paul Fletcher has written a lengthy letter to Ita Buttrose outlining the government's grievances with a Four Corners investigation that aired allegations against Alan Tudge and Christian Porter.
Morrison government asks ABC to please explain controversial Four Corners episode

 The episode, which aired last month, raised allegations about the private lives of two cabinet ministers.
Brisbane Times