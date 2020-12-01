Philadelphia Eagles, Carson Wentz falter again in loss to Seattle Seahawks. Could Jalen Hurts get a chance next?
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles couldn't get anything going against the Seattle Seahawks on "Monday Night Football."
Eagles coach Doug Pederson: Benching Carson Wentz would send 'wrong message'Eagles coach Doug Pederson continues to defend Carson Wentz even as the starting quarterback's struggles pile up in another loss.
