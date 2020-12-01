Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Philadelphia Eagles, Carson Wentz falter again in loss to Seattle Seahawks. Could Jalen Hurts get a chance next?

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles couldn't get anything going against the Seattle Seahawks on "Monday Night Football."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Carson Wentz Carson Wentz American football quarterback


Philadelphia Eagles Philadelphia Eagles National Football League franchise in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Eagles coach Doug Pederson: Benching Carson Wentz would send 'wrong message'

 Eagles coach Doug Pederson continues to defend Carson Wentz even as the starting quarterback's struggles pile up in another loss.
USATODAY.com

Seattle Seahawks Seattle Seahawks National Football League franchise in Seattle, Washington


Jalen Hurts Jalen Hurts American football quarterback


Related videos from verified sources

PG's 3 To See: Eagles Vs. Seahawks [Video]

PG's 3 To See: Eagles Vs. Seahawks

Pat Gallen reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:30Published
Clay Travis takes the Eagles to win outright vs Seahawks despite Wentz's struggles | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Clay Travis takes the Eagles to win outright vs Seahawks despite Wentz's struggles | FOX BET LIVE

The Philadelphia Eagles are underdogs heading into tonight's matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. Hear why Clay Travis is taking the Eagles to win outright against the Seahawks tonight.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:58Published
Skip Bayless: It's over for Carson Wentz, Eagles would be better off with Jalen Hurts | UNDISPUTED [Video]

Skip Bayless: It's over for Carson Wentz, Eagles would be better off with Jalen Hurts | UNDISPUTED

Philadelphia Eagles HC Doug Pederson has been asked plenty about benching Carson Wentz in favor of Jalen Hurts, and his latest response didn’t exactly put the issue to bed. When Pederson was asked if..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:00Published

Related news from verified sources

Philadelphia Eagles, Carson Wentz falter again in loss to Seattle Seahawks. Could Jalen Hurts get a chance next?

 Carson Wentz and the Philadelphia Eagles couldn't get anything going against the Seattle Seahawks on "Monday Night Football."
USATODAY.com Also reported by •CBS SportsFOX Sports

Howie Long: Wentz’s mindset is questionable & Packers could benefit from being a more physical team | THE HERD

Howie Long: Wentz’s mindset is questionable & Packers could benefit from being a more physical team | THE HERD Howie Long joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the Philadelphia Eagles & Carson Wentz & Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers & more. Howie breaks down the power of...
FOX Sports

Seahawks vs. Eagles: Carson Wentz faces important game for his future

 Read more
Washington Post