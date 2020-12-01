Biden set to announce his economic team led by Janet Yellen, who face a dark winter outlook, split Congress
President-elect Joe Biden is set to announce his economic team Tuesday. What proposals can they push through a split Congress?
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Janet Yellen American economist and 15th Chair of the Federal Reserve in the United States
Biden tasks women-led economic team with recovery
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:11Published
President-elect Biden names senior members of economic teamPresident-elect Joe Biden will announce senior members of his economic team tomorrow, including his nominee for Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. This comes as..
CBS News
Biden to nominate Janet Yellen as US treasury secretaryShe is among a diverse list of officials picked for top economic roles in the next US administration.
BBC News
Economist: Controlling COVID-19 is the "No. 1 priority" for economic recoveryThe COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause economic hardship for so many here in the United States and around the world. Paul Romer, University Professor in..
CBS News
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Guru Nanak Jayanati: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Justin Trudeau extend wishes
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:41Published
Trump refuses to accept election results as Biden names more key staff picksPresident Trump is continuing to deny the results of the presidential election, while President-elect Joe Biden is pushing forward with the transition process...
CBS News
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris extend wishes to Sikh community on Guru Nanak Dev's 551st birth anniversaryBiden-Harris team in a joint statement thanked Sikh Americans for working as essential workers during the pandemic.
DNA
Climate change: Temperature analysis shows UN goals 'within reach'Moves by China, along with the election of Joe Biden, make temperature targets more achievable.
BBC News
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
GHMC elections 2020: Politicos cast their votes
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:17Published
Senate leaders discuss coronavirus relief as lawmakers returnA group of senators is looking to jump-start negotiations on another round of COVID-19 relief before the end of the year. CBS News chief Congressional..
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources