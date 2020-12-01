Global  
 

Biden's economic team, Giving Tuesday, COVID-19: 5 things to know Tuesday

Tuesday, 1 December 2020
President-elect Joe Biden is set to unveil his economic team, Giving Tuesday is here and more news to start your day.
News video: Biden tasks women-led economic team with recovery

Biden tasks women-led economic team with recovery 02:11

 [NFA] President-elect Joe Biden named several women to his top economic policy team on Monday, including former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary nominee, setting the stage for diversity and a focus on recovery from the pandemic. Gavino Garay reports.

Guru Nanak Jayanati: Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Justin Trudeau extend wishes

US President-elect Joe Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris extended wishes on Guru Nanak Jayanti. Biden and Harris released a joint statement to send wishes on Nanak's 551st birth anniversary. The duo thanked Sikhs for opening Gurudwaras, serving meals to those in need amid pandemic. Earlier, Harris took to Twitter to wish 'Sikh friends' across the US and around the world on the occasion. Canadian PM Justin Trudeau also issued a statement on Nanak's birth anniversary. Trudeau said Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary was an important day for Sikh Canadians. Guru Nanak Jayanti is celebrated with fervour throughout nation and around the world. Also known as Gurpurab, Nanak Jayanti celebrates the birth of the first Sikh Guru. Nanak Jayanti is observed on the full moon day of Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar.

Biden set to announce his economic team led by Janet Yellen, who face a dark winter outlook, split Congress

 President-elect Joe Biden is set to announce his economic team Tuesday. What proposals can they push through a split Congress?
Trump refuses to accept election results as Biden names more key staff picks

 President Trump is continuing to deny the results of the presidential election, while President-elect Joe Biden is pushing forward with the transition process...
Joe Biden, Kamala Harris extend wishes to Sikh community on Guru Nanak Dev's 551st birth anniversary

 Biden-Harris team in a joint statement thanked Sikh Americans for working as essential workers during the pandemic.
Transition: Women Named To Biden Economic Team; Trump Doesn't Concede As Arizona Certifies Results

President-elect Joe Biden is set to announce members of the new administration's economic team, including Cal economist Janet Yellen. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump refused to concede as Arizona..

Joe Biden announces more White House roles as President Trump's court losses increase

We are starting to get a clearer picture of what President-elect Joe Biden's White House will look like. He announced key staff positions including an all-female communications team over the weekend...

Presidential Transition

President-elect Joe Biden is announcing his economic team even as he recovers from an injury over the weekend. Starting today, the President-elect will receive the same daily intelligence briefings as..

