At his peak Bogut was 'arguably the premier big man in the world': Gaze
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Australian legend Andrew Gaze has watched Andrew Bogut's career closely and coached him at the Sydney Kings and Gaze believes Bogut was among the sport's best big man at his peak.
