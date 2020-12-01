Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Lewis Hamilton to miss Sakhir GP after testing positive for coronavirus

BBC News Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
World champion Lewis Hamilton will miss this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive for coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Lewis Hamilton Lewis Hamilton British racing driver

Lewis Hamilton wins after Romain Grosjean escapes dramatic Bahrain GP fire

 Lewis Hamilton takes his 11th victory of the season in a Bahrain Grand Prix notable for a violent, fiery crash by Haas driver Romain Grosjean.
BBC News

Lewis Hamilton wins disrupted Bahrain Grand Prix

 Lewis Hamilton celebrated his seventh world championship by winning a Bahrain Grand Prix that will be remembered for Romain Grosjean's remarkable escape from his..
WorldNews

Hamilton remains imperious as tyre debate heats up - all you need to know

 Lewis Hamilton remains imperious in Bahrain - just don't ask him about tyres.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Hamilton the hermit as Mercedes report another COVID positive [Video]

Hamilton the hermit as Mercedes report another COVID positive

Mercedes report a second positive coronavirus test ahead of the weekend's Eifel GP at Germany's Nuerburgring circuit.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Victorious Lewis Hamilton praises F1's safety rules after Grosjean accident

 A victorious Lewis Hamilton kept his composure and then praised Formula One's safety systems on Sunday after Romain Grosjean escaped from a frightening fireball...
Mid-Day Also reported by •AutosportF1-FansiteWales Online

Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19 and will miss Bahrain Grand Prix

 Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain.
Sky News Also reported by •talkSPORTAutosportF1-FansiteWales OnlineThe AgeESPNMid-Day

Dangerous 24-year-old escapes from police custody in Hamilton

Dangerous 24-year-old escapes from police custody in Hamilton Police are searching for missing man William Merrin after he fled custody in Hamilton this afternoon.Merrin was last seen at Hamilton Police Station on Anzac...
New Zealand Herald