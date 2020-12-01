Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thunderstorms lash Sydney after sweltering through another hot day

The Age Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jordan Notara said there were several storm cells sweeping across the state which prompted the bureau to issue a severe thunderstorm warning for Greater Wollongong and parts of the Blue Mountains and Sydney. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like