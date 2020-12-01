Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prices rise and airlines add more flights as WA border set to reopen

The Age Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
WA Premier Mark McGowan announced the new border policy on Tuesday, but said his state will only open from December 8 if NSW achieves 28 days free of community transmission on Saturday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Airlines rush to add more Queensland flights after border reopening

 Airlines will more than triple flights into Queensland from next month when state borders reopen, with thousands of southerners set to flock to the state.
The Age