2 years after Meng Wanzhou's arrest, fate of '2 Micheals,' China relationship hang in balance Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ( 8 minutes ago )

Two years after the arrest of Meng Wanzhou, the wife of Michael Kovrig, one of two Canadians detained in China, says she believes an end to the Huawei executive's extradition case would open the path to the detained men's liberation. But that end is still likely years away. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'We swam to Hong Kong for freedom half a century ago. What now?' – video



Hon Man Po is a freedom swimmer who fled China for Hong Kong. He arrived in 1968 after years of trying. Two years prior he swam for five hours in the dark from the mainland to Macau, where he made.. Credit: Guardian Duration: 05:09 Published on October 8, 2020

