Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rescued round-the-world sailor 'safe and sound'

BBC News Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
France's Kevin Escoffier is "safe and sound" after his rescue by fellow Vendee Globe round-the-world competitor Jean Le Cam off the Cape of Good Hope.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jean Le Cam Jean Le Cam


Vendée Globe Vendée Globe Yacht race

Vendée Globe: The feminine touch of sailing [Video]

Vendée Globe: The feminine touch of sailing

Six women are among the 32 "skippers" in competition, challenging the high seas in one of the toughest and most prestigious races in the world.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:09Published
Vendee Globe leader Thomson gives updates from his yacht [Video]

Vendee Globe leader Thomson gives updates from his yacht

Briton is hoping to become first non-French winner of the iconic race

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:41Published
Vendée Globe: Brit Alex Thomson takes the lead in sailing race [Video]

Vendée Globe: Brit Alex Thomson takes the lead in sailing race

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:41Published

Cape of Good Hope Cape of Good Hope Headland of Cape Peninsula, South Africa

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Vendee Globe: Kevin Escoffier 'safe and sound' after rescue off Cape of Good Hope

 France's Kevin Escoffier is "safe and sound" after his rescue by fellow Vendee Globe round-the-world competitor Jean Le Cam off the Cape of Good Hope.
BBC Sport