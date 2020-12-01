Rescued round-the-world sailor 'safe and sound'
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
France's Kevin Escoffier is "safe and sound" after his rescue by fellow Vendee Globe round-the-world competitor Jean Le Cam off the Cape of Good Hope.
