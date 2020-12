You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Bachchan Pandey: Jacqueline Fernandez joins Akshay Kumar-Kriti Sanon in the gangster drama Bachchan Pandey: Jacqueline Fernandez is the latest to join the gangster drama of Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. This is her 8th film with Sajid Nadiadwala

Bollywood Life 6 hours ago



Jacqueline: Can't wait to reunite with Akki Jacqueline Fernandez is the newest addition to action entertainer ‘Bachchan Pandey’. She has joined Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon and Arshad Warsi on this fun...

IndiaTimes 5 hours ago