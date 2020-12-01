Global  
 

Supreme Court weighs child-slavery case against Nestlé USA, Cargill

Washington Post Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Human rights advocates are seeking to hold Nestlé USA and Cargill responsible for the mistreatment of six Malians who say they were trafficked as children to work on cocoa farms.
