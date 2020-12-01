Supreme Court weighs child-slavery case against Nestlé USA, Cargill
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Human rights advocates are seeking to hold Nestlé USA and Cargill responsible for the mistreatment of six Malians who say they were trafficked as children to work on cocoa farms.
