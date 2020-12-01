Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Biden, Harris get access to Trump's top secret President's Daily Brief

The Age Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
The president-elect has had his first look at the document former first lady Michelle Obama once called "The Death, Destruction, and Horrible Things Book."
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Is Trump Planning A 2024 Campaign Event On Inauguration Day?

Is Trump Planning A 2024 Campaign Event On Inauguration Day? 00:30

 The Daily Beast is reporting that Donald Trump is considering hosting a campaign event for a 2024 presidential bid in January. The event might fall on the same day as President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20. The Daily Beast cited sources close to the president. They reported that Trump...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Presidential Transition [Video]

Presidential Transition

President-elect Joe Biden is announcing his economic team even as he recovers from an injury over the weekend. Starting today, the President-elect will receive the same daily intelligence briefings as..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:49Published
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Announce All-Female Communications Team [Video]

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Announce All-Female Communications Team

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Announce All-Female Communications Team. The president-elect and vice president-elect made the announcement on Sunday. The new team consists of Jen Psaki, Kate..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:54Published
The Moment Trump Fell Out Of Love With Fox News [Video]

The Moment Trump Fell Out Of Love With Fox News

Since losing the election more than two weeks ago, President Donald Trump has made baseless claims of election fraud and refused to concede defeat. According to Business Insider, Trump seemed entirely..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Top secret: Biden gets access to President's Daily Brief

 From now until Inauguration Day, Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be reading the President's Daily Brief crafted for Trump, who had delayed...
IndiaTimes

Top secret: Biden gets access to President’s Daily Brief

 Trump, who prefers absorbing information in visual ways, likes short texts and graphics, often skipped his presidential briefings
Haaretz

Biden and Harris finally get access to daily intelligence briefing

Biden and Harris finally get access to daily intelligence briefing Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have been given the same daily intelligence briefing President Donald Trump gets, belatedly beginning the...
WorldNews