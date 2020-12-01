Global  
 

Stevenage driver Lewis Hamilton to miss Sakhir Grand Prix after positive Covid test

WorldNews Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Stevenage driver Lewis Hamilton to miss Sakhir Grand Prix after positive Covid testStevenage driver Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for Covid-19. According to his team Mercedes, the seven-time F1 world champion woke up on Monday morning with "mild symptoms" but...
0
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Lewis Hamilton to miss Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive for coronavirus

Lewis Hamilton to miss Sakhir Grand Prix after testing positive for coronavirus 01:16

 Lewis Hamilton will miss this weekend’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain aftertesting positive for coronavirus. The seven-time Formula One world champion isin isolation after his positive result was announced on Tuesday morning.

