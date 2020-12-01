Stevenage driver Lewis Hamilton to miss Sakhir Grand Prix after positive Covid test
Stevenage driver Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for Covid-19. According to his team Mercedes, the seven-time F1 world champion woke up on Monday morning with "mild symptoms" but...
