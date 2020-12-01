Stevenage driver Lewis Hamilton to miss Sakhir Grand Prix after positive Covid test

Lewis Hamilton tests positive for COVID-19 Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the upcoming Sakhir Grand Prix, the sport's governing FIA said on Tuesday. It means his dream to match a record number of victories this season is now out of reach. Emer McCarthy reports.

Hamilton is in isolation in accordance with the health protocols in Bahrain.

Pfizer and BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine could be rolled out in Europe this month, the companies said after they applied for EU emergency approval. The application..

Paralysed cyclist hoping to win gold to promote life-changing technology A paralysed British athlete set to take part in a global cycling race hopesvictory can shine a light on the life-changing technology that allows him tocompete. Johnny Beer is supported by the Mercedes F1 team and hopes to raise£1 million to support advancements in electronic remedies for those withspinal injuries.

What next for Lewis Hamilton? Lewis Hamilton is bidding to make history at this weekend’s Turkish Grand Prixby winning a record-equalling seventh world championship. The British driver,who is 85 points clear of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, will matchMichael Schumacher’s title haul if he wins in Istanbul on Sunday.

