Wisconsin, Arizona certify Biden wins in presidential vote

WorldNews Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Wisconsin, Arizona certify Biden wins in presidential votePHOENIX — Two battleground states, Wisconsin and Arizona, certified their presidential election results Monday in favor of Joe Biden, even as President Donald Trump's legal team continued to dispute the results. Biden’s victory in Wisconsin was certified following a partial recount that only added to his 20,600-vote margin over Trump, who has promised to file a lawsuit seeking to undo the results. Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, signed a certificate that completed the process after the canvass report showing Biden as the winner following the recount was approved by the chairwoman of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission. Evers’ signature...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Cindy McCain Under Consideration For UK Ambassador

Cindy McCain Under Consideration For UK Ambassador 00:28

 Cindy McCain is under consideration to serve as US Ambassador to the United Kingdom. This is according to a report from The Times of London. McCain is the wife of the late Republican Sen. John McCain of Arizona. She endorsed Biden's 2020 presidential campaign against President Donald Trump. Business...

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Announce All-Female Communications Team [Video]

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Announce All-Female Communications Team

The president-elect and vice president-elect made the announcement on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
Joe Biden Suffers ‘Hairline Fractures’ in Foot While Playing With Dog [Video]

Joe Biden Suffers ‘Hairline Fractures’ in Foot While Playing With Dog

President-elect Joe Biden reportedly slipped and twisted his ankle on Saturday while playing with his dog, Major.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published
Trump Loses Twitter Followers as Biden Makes Gains [Video]

Trump Loses Twitter Followers as Biden Makes Gains

According to the website Factbase, President Donald Trump's Twitter following has taken a bit of a hit since November 17th.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Arizona Arizona State of the United States of America

Arizona Governor Ducey Appears to Ignore Call from Trump or Pence While Certifying Election Results

 Republican Arizona Governor Doug Ducey may have ignored a phone call from President...
WorldNews
Key states certify presidential election results [Video]

Key states certify presidential election results

[NFA] Outgoing Republican President Donald Trump's legal fight to overturn the result of the Nov. 3 vote looked more unlikely on Monday as key swing states Arizona and Wisconsin certified Democrat Joe Biden as the winner of their presidential elections. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:09Published
Arizona Confirms Biden's Victory [Video]

Arizona Confirms Biden's Victory

(CNN) Arizona certified its election results on Monday, awarding the state's 11 electoral votes to President-elect Joe Biden and clearing the way for Senator-elect Mark Kelly, a Democrat, to be sworn in this week. Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, certified the election results Monday morning, saying the elections process was the most secure in recent history, "despite unfounded claims to the contrary.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Arizona and Wisconsin Certify Biden’s Wins: ‘The System Is Strong’

 President Trump’s push to reverse the election results in key swing states fell short again as two states carried narrowly by Joe Biden formally signed off on..
NYTimes.com

Wisconsin Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States

AP Top Stories December 1 A

 Here's the latest for Tuesday December 1st: Arizona & Wisconsin certify Biden win; Science adviser Scott Atlas leaving White House; Cuomo says coronavirus surge..
USATODAY.com

US election: Wisconsin certifies Joe Biden as winner following recount

 Joe Biden's victory in battleground Wisconsin was certified today following a partial recount that only added to his 20,600-vote margin over President Donald..
New Zealand Herald

Wisconsin completes canvass and certifies Biden win in state

 The Trump campaign has pledged to file a lawsuit.
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Saudi Arabia officially allows Israeli commercial planes to fly over its airspace

 Saudi Arabia has officially agreed to let Israeli airliners cross its airspace en route to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), following a flurry of a talks between..
WorldNews

A farewell to Donald Trump editorials and USA TODAY: It's been anything but tweed

 To call the past two decades a tumultuous period in news is to call the sun hot. Yet, as I retire from the newsroom, I'm fighting off quaint optimism.
USATODAY.com
Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House [Video]

Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House

FLOTUS Melania Trump unveiled the White House Christmas decor on the theme, 'America the Beautiful', which she said is a ‘tribute to the majesty of our great nation’. This is also the last Christmas of the Trump family in the White House. All of the halls, from the East Room to the Red Room, were decked by over 125 volunteers. ‘During this special time of the year, I am delighted to share ‘America the Beautiful’ and pay tribute to the majesty of our great Nation. Together, we celebrate this land we are all proud to call home,’ Melania Trump tweeted. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:32Published

Phoenix, Arizona Phoenix, Arizona State capital city of Arizona, United States

Arizona certifies election results, finalizing victory for Biden and Kelly

 Nearly one month after the presidential election, Arizona officials certified the state's election results on Monday. While some Arizona lawmakers met with..
CBS News

Not a hearing: Arizona legislators, Trump lawyers plan public meeting on election at Phoenix hotel Monday

 The meeting at the Hyatt Regency in downtown Phoenix is not a hearing of the Legislature as Finchem and Trump campaign's legal team have cast it.
USATODAY.com
Trump supporters chant outside counting centre [Video]

Trump supporters chant outside counting centre

In Arizona, one of the closely contested states in the too-close-to-call race between Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden, Trump supporters carried pro-Trump flags and banners as they chanted "four more years," outside the Maricopa County Elections Department in Phoenix.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:40Published

Tony Evers Tony Evers American educator and politician, 46th Governor of Wisconsin

Wisconsin sets new record for coronavirus deaths

 Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers begged people to skip Thanksgiving celebrations with anyone from outside their households as the state set a new record for COVID-19..
USATODAY.com
Wisconsin governor renews mask mandate [Video]

Wisconsin governor renews mask mandate

Wisconsin's governor on Friday extended a statewide mask mandate despite a legal challenge from conservatives, renewing an emergency health order requiring face coverings in public spaces to curb an alarming surge in COVID-19 infections. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:05Published
'It's not safe': States step in as COVID-19 surges [Video]

'It's not safe': States step in as COVID-19 surges

[NFA] State governors across the United States were more forceful in their warnings, telling residents it was not safe to go out, as COVID-19 infections soared to new records. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:49Published
Wisconsin gov: Trump has 'right' to recount [Video]

Wisconsin gov: Trump has 'right' to recount

"If the Trump campaign wants to have a recall, they'll have a recall," Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers told reporters during a news conference on Wednesday after CNN had projected Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden as the winner of the battleground state.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:19Published

Wisconsin Elections Commission Wisconsin Elections Commission Wisconsin State commission charged with administering and enforcing election laws in the state.

Biden still winner in Wisconsin after recount is completed

 The state will certify the presidential results on Monday, the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission said Sunday.
CBS News

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

‘Georgia Is Not New York’: Progressives Adapt Efforts for Senate Runoffs

 The two Democrats running in Georgia don’t share the far-reaching policy goals of their party’s left flank, but progressives are still trying to help their..
NYTimes.com

Biden Faces a Balancing Act in Choosing Top Aides With Business Ties

 Jeffrey Zients, a candidate to lead the administration’s coronavirus response team, is arousing resistance from some progressive Democrats.
NYTimes.com

Biden's genius move

 (CNN)As President-elect Joe Biden unveils his choices for the top jobs in his administration, we hear a mixture of rejoicing and disappointment, praise and..
WorldNews

Trump headed to Georgia as turnout driver, but also a threat

 Some establishment Republicans are sounding alarms that President Donald Trump’s conspiratorial denials of his own defeat could threaten the party’s ability..
WorldNews

