Wisconsin, Arizona certify Biden wins in presidential vote
PHOENIX — Two battleground states, Wisconsin and Arizona, certified their presidential election results Monday in favor of Joe Biden, even as President Donald Trump's legal team continued to dispute the results. Biden’s victory in Wisconsin was certified following a partial recount that only added to his 20,600-vote margin over Trump, who has promised to file a lawsuit seeking to undo the results. Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, signed a certificate that completed the process after the canvass report showing Biden as the winner following the recount was approved by the chairwoman of the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission. Evers’ signature...
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Announce All-Female Communications Team
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
Joe Biden Suffers 'Hairline Fractures' in Foot While Playing With Dog
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:11Published
Trump Loses Twitter Followers as Biden Makes Gains
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
Arizona State of the United States of America
Arizona Governor Ducey Appears to Ignore Call from Trump or Pence While Certifying Election Results
WorldNews
Key states certify presidential election results
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:09Published
Arizona Confirms Biden's Victory
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Arizona and Wisconsin Certify Biden's Wins: 'The System Is Strong'
NYTimes.com
Wisconsin State in the upper Midwest region of the United States
AP Top Stories December 1 A
USATODAY.com
US election: Wisconsin certifies Joe Biden as winner following recount
New Zealand Herald
Wisconsin completes canvass and certifies Biden win in state
CBS News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Saudi Arabia officially allows Israeli commercial planes to fly over its airspace
WorldNews
A farewell to Donald Trump editorials and USA TODAY: It's been anything but tweed
USATODAY.com
Watch: Melania Trump unveils decorations for last Christmas in White House
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:32Published
Phoenix, Arizona State capital city of Arizona, United States
Arizona certifies election results, finalizing victory for Biden and Kelly
CBS News
Not a hearing: Arizona legislators, Trump lawyers plan public meeting on election at Phoenix hotel Monday
USATODAY.com
Trump supporters chant outside counting centre
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:40Published
Tony Evers American educator and politician, 46th Governor of Wisconsin
Wisconsin sets new record for coronavirus deaths
USATODAY.com
Wisconsin governor renews mask mandate
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:05Published
'It's not safe': States step in as COVID-19 surges
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:49Published
Wisconsin gov: Trump has 'right' to recount
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:19Published
Wisconsin Elections Commission Wisconsin State commission charged with administering and enforcing election laws in the state.
Biden still winner in Wisconsin after recount is completed
CBS News
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
'Georgia Is Not New York': Progressives Adapt Efforts for Senate Runoffs
NYTimes.com
Biden Faces a Balancing Act in Choosing Top Aides With Business Ties
NYTimes.com
Biden's genius move
WorldNews
Trump headed to Georgia as turnout driver, but also a threat
WorldNews
