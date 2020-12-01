Petrol bombs hurled at Hong Kong police club
HONG KONG: Petrol bombs were hurled at a Hong Kong police recreation club in the early hours of Tuesday, a rare attack on a police facility since Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law. Police said they received a report of three men dressed in black hurling Molotov cocktails into the car park of the Police Sports and Recreation Club in Mongkok, a district that saw many...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
Agnes Chow: Hong Kong’s 'real Mulan' fighting for democracyThe pro-democracy activist is “traumatised” after being arrested under a controversial security law.
BBC News
'Trump is better': In Asia, pro-democracy forces worry about BidenBANGKOK (NYTIMES) - A dissident once branded Enemy No. 1 by the Chinese Communist Party is spreading conspiracy theories about vote-rigging in the US..
WorldNews
Carrie Lam: Hong Kong's leader says she has to keep piles of cash at homeCarrie Lam says she has no bank account due to US sanctions, and pays cash for everything.
BBC News
Cash and Carrie: US sanctioned Hong Kong leader has no bank accountHONG KONG (AFP) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said she has "piles of cash" at home as she has no bank account after the United States slapped sanctions on her in..
WorldNews
Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China
Twitter rejects call to remove Chinese official's fake Australian troops tweetTwitter has rejected calls from Australia to remove a Beijing official's tweet targeting Australian troops, as China doubled down on criticism in the face of..
WorldNews
China-US trade war: Beijing escalates tit-for-tat with WashingtonBeijing has introduced tough new laws which restrict the export of "controlled items".
BBC News
Nato needs to adapt quickly to stay relevant for 2030, report urgesBRUSSELS (NYTIMES) - A high-level look at Nato's next 10 years recommends significant changes to confront the new challenges of an aggressive Russia and a rising..
WorldNews
Calls for Australia to stand its ground over fake photo scandal as tensions with Beijing intensifyThere are warnings that Chinese-Australians could be caught in the crossfire of an increasingly ugly spat sparked by a fake war crimes photo.
SBS
Mong Kok Neighbourhood in Hong Kong
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources