Petrol bombs hurled at Hong Kong police club

WorldNews Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Petrol bombs hurled at Hong Kong police clubHONG KONG: Petrol bombs were hurled at a Hong Kong police recreation club in the early hours of Tuesday, a rare attack on a police facility since Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law. Police said they received a report of three men dressed in black hurling Molotov cocktails into the car park of the Police Sports and Recreation Club in Mongkok, a district that saw many...
