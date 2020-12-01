Australian scientists map millions of galaxies with new telescope
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 () Australian scientists say they have mapped a million new galaxies using an advanced telescope in the desert. The CSIRO, the national science agency, said its new telescope had created "a new atlas of the universe" in record time - showing unprecedented detail. It mapped three million galaxies in total, with pictures revealing twice the level of detail of previous surveys, the study said. Astronomers hope the images will lead to...
