Australian scientists map millions of galaxies with new telescope

WorldNews Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Australian scientists map millions of galaxies with new telescopeAustralian scientists say they have mapped a million new galaxies using an advanced telescope in the desert. The CSIRO, the national science agency, said its new telescope had created "a new atlas of the universe" in record time - showing unprecedented detail. It mapped three million galaxies in total, with pictures revealing twice the level of detail of previous surveys, the study said. Astronomers hope the images will lead to...
Video Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: Newly Developed Radio Telescope Can Map Millions of Galaxies in Hours

Newly Developed Radio Telescope Can Map Millions of Galaxies in Hours 00:56

 It’s a generational leap ahead for astronomy.

CSIRO Federal government agency for scientific research in Australia

COVID-19 Can Last 28 Days on Money and Glass, Study Finds [Video]

COVID-19 Can Last 28 Days on Money and Glass, Study Finds

The study, published in 'Virology Journal,' was conducted by Australia's national science agency, CSIRO.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

