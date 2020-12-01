Global  
 

Car kills 2, injures several in Trier pedestrian zone: police

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Police in Trier said two people were killed after a car had driven into them in the pedestrian zone in the city. They asked people to avoid the area as emergency services responded.
