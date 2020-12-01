Global  
 

Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan reclaims final region ceded by Armenia

Deutsche Welle Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Azerbaijan has completed its takeover of land that was given up by Armenia as part of a Moscow-brokered peace deal. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev celebrated the seizure as the dawn of "a new reality."
