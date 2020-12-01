Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nasdaq pushes its companies to appoint ‘diverse’ directors

FT.com Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
US exchange proposal would set standard of at least one female and one minority board member
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Daily Dividend Report: LOW,CINF,WLK,CNMD,CBT [Video]

Daily Dividend Report: LOW,CINF,WLK,CNMD,CBT

The Board of Directors for Lowe's Companies has declared a quarterly cash dividend of sixty cents per share, payable February 3, 2021, to shareholders of record as of January 20, 2021. Cincinnati..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:21Published
Daily Dividend Report: ITW,CTVA,EL,CDW,ETR [Video]

Daily Dividend Report: ITW,CTVA,EL,CDW,ETR

The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.14 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020. The dividend equates to $4.56 per share on a full-year..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:21Published
Daily Dividend Report: IBM,ETN,WMB,CTAS,CR [Video]

Daily Dividend Report: IBM,ETN,WMB,CTAS,CR

The IBM board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.63 per common share, payable December 10, 2020 to stockholders of record November 10, 2020. IBM has raised its dividend..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Nasdaq to Corporate America: Make your boards more diverse or get out

 Nasdaq is proposing a rule that would require at least some measure of diversity on the boards of directors of companies listed on the exchange.
Upworthy