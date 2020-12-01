Nasdaq pushes its companies to appoint ‘diverse’ directors

The Board of Directors of Illinois Tool Works declared a dividend on the company's common stock of $1.14 per share for the fourth quarter of 2020. The dividend equates to $4.56 per share on a full-year..
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:21Published
The IBM board of directors today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $1.63 per common share, payable December 10, 2020 to stockholders of record November 10, 2020. IBM has raised its dividend..
Credit: Market News Video Duration: 01:26Published