Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Elliot Page, actor known for ‘Juno’ and ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ comes out as transgender

Washington Post Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Read more
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Juno star formerly known as Ellen Page says he is transgender and called Elliot

Juno star formerly known as Ellen Page says he is transgender and called Elliot 00:29

 The Hollywood star formerly known as Ellen Page has announced that he istransgender.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ellen Page has come out as transgender and will go by the name Elliot [Video]

Ellen Page has come out as transgender and will go by the name Elliot

Ellen Page is transgender and will now go by the name Elliot Page, he announced on social media Tuesday.

Credit: Page Six     Duration: 01:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Ellen Page Comes out as Trans, Says He's Now Elliot Page

 Ellen Page is now Elliot Page ... he's coming out as trans. The "Juno" and "Umbrella Academy" star shared his truth Tuesday morning, saying he's finally loving...
TMZ.com Also reported by •Just JaredUSATODAY.comE! OnlineFOXNews.comOK! Magazine

N.S. actor Elliot Page shares he is transgender

 Elliot Page, Halifax's own Hollywood star, has shared that he is transgender. The actor, formerly known as Ellen Page, is known for roles in 'Juno' and most...
CBC.ca

Elliot Page, popular Nova Scotian actor, announces he is transgender

 Elliot Page, the Oscar-nominated star of “Juno” and Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy,” announced he is transgender. The 33-year-old tweeted Tuesday,...
CTV News