Elliot Page, actor known for ‘Juno’ and ‘The Umbrella Academy,’ comes out as transgender

Ellen Page is now Elliot Page ... he's coming out as trans. The "Juno" and "Umbrella Academy" star shared his truth Tuesday morning, saying he's finally loving...

N.S. actor Elliot Page shares he is transgender Elliot Page, Halifax's own Hollywood star, has shared that he is transgender. The actor, formerly known as Ellen Page, is known for roles in 'Juno' and most...

CBC.ca 1 hour ago



