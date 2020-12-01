Global  
 

COVID-19 may have been spreading in the US at least a month before first case was reported, CDC study says

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Study authors came to the conclusion after the CDC found evidence of coronavirus antibodies in blood donations collected in December 2019.
