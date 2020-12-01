Global  
 

Puerto Rico: Iconic Arecibo Observatory telescope collapses

BBC News Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
The telescope was used in decades of astronomical discoveries and as a backdrop for Hollywood films.
Radio telescope as tall as a four-storey building collapses in Puerto Rico

 A huge, already damaged radio telescope in Puerto Rico that has played a key role in astronomical discoveries for more than half a century completely collapsed..
New Zealand Herald

Arecibo Observatory telescope, a Puerto Rico landmark, collapses after damage

 After sustaining severe damage from a broken cable, the famed Arecibo Observatory telescope in Puerto Rico has collapsed. CBSN's Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir..
CBS News

The Arecibo Telescope in Puerto Rico Collapses

 Astronomers and residents of Puerto Rico mourned as an eye on the cosmos shuttered unexpectedly overnight.
NYTimes.com

Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico collapses as engineers feared

 The Arecibo Observatory prior to the collapse. The 900-ton platform suspended above the dish fell overnight. | Photo by Ricardo Arduengo / AFP via Getty..
The Verge

