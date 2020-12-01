Puerto Rico: Iconic Arecibo Observatory telescope collapses
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
The telescope was used in decades of astronomical discoveries and as a backdrop for Hollywood films.
The telescope was used in decades of astronomical discoveries and as a backdrop for Hollywood films.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Puerto Rico Caribbean island unincorporated territory of the United States of America
Radio telescope as tall as a four-storey building collapses in Puerto RicoA huge, already damaged radio telescope in Puerto Rico that has played a key role in astronomical discoveries for more than half a century completely collapsed..
New Zealand Herald
Arecibo Observatory telescope, a Puerto Rico landmark, collapses after damageAfter sustaining severe damage from a broken cable, the famed Arecibo Observatory telescope in Puerto Rico has collapsed. CBSN's Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir..
CBS News
The Arecibo Telescope in Puerto Rico CollapsesAstronomers and residents of Puerto Rico mourned as an eye on the cosmos shuttered unexpectedly overnight.
NYTimes.com
Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico collapses as engineers fearedThe Arecibo Observatory prior to the collapse. The 900-ton platform suspended above the dish fell overnight. | Photo by Ricardo Arduengo / AFP via Getty..
The Verge
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources