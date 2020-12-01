Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Barr names Russia prosecutor Durham as special counsel, ensures probe continues under Biden

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Attorney General William Barr appointed John Durham, the federal prosecutor overseeing an inquiry into the Russia investigation, as a Justice Department special counsel. The move ensures that the politically charged probe will continue into President-elect Joe Biden's administration.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

William Barr William Barr 77th and 85th United States Attorney General

Attorney General Barr: Justice Department finds no evidence of widespread election fraud

 Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020..
USATODAY.com

US Attorney General: No evidence of fraud that would change election outcome

 Attorney General William Barr said on Tuesday the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the..
New Zealand Herald

Top US lawyer: No widespread fraud in US election

 US Attorney General William Barr, a top Trump ally, says no widespread voter fraud has been uncovered.
BBC News

Barr says Justice Department has no evidence of widespread fraud in election

 In an interview with The Associated Press, Barr said federal agents have uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome.
CBS News

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States

EU lays out plan to revive US ties ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration [Video]

EU lays out plan to revive US ties ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration

As Joe Biden prepares to take up residence in the White House, the EU is wasting no time in setting out its ambitions for the post-Trump era.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:21Published

Joe Biden Steps Out in Protective Boot After Breaking Foot

 Joe Biden is giving his broken foot woes the boot ... quite literally. The President-elect was spotted Tuesday in Wilmington, DE, popping into the Queen Theater..
TMZ.com

Joe Biden: President-elect seen in protective boot on fractured foot

 Joe Biden is seen wearing a protective boot on his right foot, which he fractured playing with his dog.
BBC News

Biden unveils senior members of economic team

 President-elect Joe Biden has unveiled senior members of his economic team. His nominee for treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, would be the first woman in that..
CBS News

John Durham (lawyer) John Durham (lawyer) American federal prosecutor


United States Department of Justice United States Department of Justice U.S. federal executive department in charge of law enforcement

Hostage's mom grateful US charging IS 'Beatles'

 Six years after American journalist James Foley was tortured and killed, his mother is grateful the US Justice Department is indicting two of "the Beatles", the..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rick Gates Wants Trump To Pardon Him On 'Illegitimate' Charges [Video]

Rick Gates Wants Trump To Pardon Him On 'Illegitimate' Charges

Former deputy Trump campaign chairman Rick Gates served as a cooperating witness in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation. President Donald Trump and his campaign were investigated for..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:35Published