Barr names Russia prosecutor Durham as special counsel, ensures probe continues under Biden
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Attorney General William Barr appointed John Durham, the federal prosecutor overseeing an inquiry into the Russia investigation, as a Justice Department special counsel. The move ensures that the politically charged probe will continue into President-elect Joe Biden's administration.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
William Barr 77th and 85th United States Attorney General
Attorney General Barr: Justice Department finds no evidence of widespread election fraudAttorney General William Barr said Tuesday the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the 2020..
USATODAY.com
US Attorney General: No evidence of fraud that would change election outcomeAttorney General William Barr said on Tuesday the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the..
New Zealand Herald
Top US lawyer: No widespread fraud in US electionUS Attorney General William Barr, a top Trump ally, says no widespread voter fraud has been uncovered.
BBC News
Barr says Justice Department has no evidence of widespread fraud in electionIn an interview with The Associated Press, Barr said federal agents have uncovered no evidence that would change the outcome.
CBS News
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States; 47th Vice President of the United States
EU lays out plan to revive US ties ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 02:21Published
Joe Biden Steps Out in Protective Boot After Breaking FootJoe Biden is giving his broken foot woes the boot ... quite literally. The President-elect was spotted Tuesday in Wilmington, DE, popping into the Queen Theater..
TMZ.com
Joe Biden: President-elect seen in protective boot on fractured footJoe Biden is seen wearing a protective boot on his right foot, which he fractured playing with his dog.
BBC News
Biden unveils senior members of economic teamPresident-elect Joe Biden has unveiled senior members of his economic team. His nominee for treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, would be the first woman in that..
CBS News
John Durham (lawyer) American federal prosecutor
United States Department of Justice U.S. federal executive department in charge of law enforcement
Hostage's mom grateful US charging IS 'Beatles'Six years after American journalist James Foley was tortured and killed, his mother is grateful the US Justice Department is indicting two of "the Beatles", the..
USATODAY.com
