Barr: DOJ has found nothing that could impact election result
Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
Trump ally Bill Barr has thrown cold water on the president's claims of massive voter fraud. Still, despite Department of Justice investigations turning up no evidence, the White House continues to cry fraud.
