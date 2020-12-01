Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'A baby-selling enterprise': Former Arizona elected official sentenced to 6-plus years in adoption scheme

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
A U.S. District judge sentenced former Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen to 74 months in federal prison for perpetrating illegal adoptions.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Published
News video: Paul Petersen gets 6 years on adoption scheme

Paul Petersen gets 6 years on adoption scheme 03:03

 Former Maricopa County Assessor sentenced in Arkansas.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Paul Petersen (criminal)


Arizona Arizona State of the United States of America

Lucid Motors finishes the first phase of its $700 million EV factory in Arizona

 Last year, The Verge published the first images of Lucid Motors’ planned $700 million electric car factory in Arizona. Now, nearly a year after breaking..
The Verge

Trump lashes out at GOP Gov. Doug Ducey after certification of Arizona results showing Biden win

 During the certification, Ducey's phone buzzed with "Hail to the Chief" - a ringtone he has said he uses for White House calls. He set it aside.
USATODAY.com

Wisconsin, Arizona certify Biden wins in presidential vote

 PHOENIX — Two battleground states, Wisconsin and Arizona, certified their presidential election results Monday in favor of Joe Biden, even as President Donald..
WorldNews

Maricopa County, Arizona Maricopa County, Arizona County in Arizona

Ex-Arizona Official Gets More Than 6 Years in Prison in Adoption Fraud Scheme

 Paul D. Petersen, who served as Maricopa County’s assessor, arranged for women from the Marshall Islands to fly to the United States to give birth, prosecutors..
NYTimes.com

Related news from verified sources

'A baby-selling enterprise': Former Arizona elected official sentenced to 6-plus years in adoption scheme

 A U.S. District judge sentenced former Maricopa County Assessor Paul Petersen to 74 months in federal prison for perpetrating illegal adoptions.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Former Arizona official sentenced to prison for running an illegal adoption scheme: ‘A baby-selling enterprise’

 Read more
Washington Post Also reported by •NYTimes.com