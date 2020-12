You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Apple to Pay $113 Million for Intentionally Slowing Down iPhones



According to CNN, Apple has agreed to settle an investigation over how it pushed a software update in December 2016. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:59 Published 2 weeks ago Apple Settles For $113M With State Attorneys Over iPhone Battery Slowdown



Anne Makovec reports on Apple settling suit over 'throttling' older iPhones with software updates (11-18-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 01:11 Published 2 weeks ago