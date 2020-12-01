Obama says it was a 'screw up' not awarding Dolly Parton the Presidential Medal of Freedom
During a segment last week on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," the host quizzed his guest on why Parton didn't receive the honor under his watch.
