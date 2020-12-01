Global  
 

Obama says it was a 'screw up' not awarding Dolly Parton the Presidential Medal of Freedom

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 1 December 2020 ()
During a segment last week on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," the host quizzed his guest on why Parton didn't receive the honor under his watch.
Dolly Parton is bringing 'a little light into the darkness' this Christmas

 Dolly Parton on holiday traditions, why it's hard to write a Christmas song and her new book, 'Songteller.'
USATODAY.com

Cue the Christmas music. What's new from Dolly Parton, Jonas Brothers, Carrie Underwood and more

 Yes, Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is still our go-to but here are the new holiday tunes we're adding to our playlist.
USATODAY.com
Dolly Parton offered Playboy cover for 75th birthday [Video]

Dolly Parton offered Playboy cover for 75th birthday

Playboy bosses have offered Dolly Parton the cover of the men's magazine after she confessed she'd like to mark her 75th year with a spread for the publication.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

Obama narrates new Jon Ossoff ad ahead of Georgia runoff

 Obama highlights Ossoff's commitment to passing a new Voting Rights Act and his personal connection to fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
CBS News

Obama Was Briefed on UFOs But Won't Say What's Up

 Barack Obama got the lowdown as Prez on UFOs -- or the lack thereof -- and although he won't say if space aliens are a thing, his facial reactions are more than..
TMZ.com

Russian TV Runs Barack Obama Bit In Blackface

 TV is something else in Russia, where they're running bits with actors dressed in blackface portraying Barack Obama. The skit aired as part of a satirical show..
TMZ.com

President-elect Biden names senior members of economic team

 President-elect Joe Biden will announce senior members of his economic team tomorrow, including his nominee for Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. This comes as..
CBS News

Oh, Snap! Why Obama's Looking Forward To The Biden Administration [Video]

Oh, Snap! Why Obama's Looking Forward To The Biden Administration

Former President Barack Obama threw some geographic shade at the Trump administration in an interview with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday. Business Insider reports Obama praised President-elect Joe Biden's foreign policy picks for the incoming administration. Obama said that he was looking forward to seeing an administration where people 'know where countries are.' In June 2017, President Donald Trump reportedly mispronounced Nepal and Bhutan as "Nipple" and "Button.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

Barack Obama's interview with Stephen Colbert draws criticism for being too soft

 It was obvious from the opening minutes of Barack Obama's latest interview that he wasn't going to be fielding any tough questions. Former US president Barack..
New Zealand Herald
Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beats' Franchise Exit, Stephen Colbert's Plead to Republicans & More Top News | THR News [Video]

Johnny Depp's 'Fantastic Beats' Franchise Exit, Stephen Colbert's Plead to Republicans & More Top News | THR News

Johnny Depp was forced out of the 'Fantastic Beasts' franchise by Warner Bros., Stephen Colbert blasts Trump for trying to "poison American democracy" with his false election claims & 'The Witches' suffered online backlash from the disability.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:39Published

Stephen Colbert challenges Barack Obama to tense game of 'wastepaper basketball'

 As we learned on Joe Biden's campaign trail, former president Barack Obama can sink an impressive basket. But how does he fare in a simple game of wastepaper...
Mashable

Obama Knows About UFOs but Won't Divulge More

 Former President Barack Obama was briefed on UFOs but won't say whether they exist. "Certainly asked about it," Obama said Monday night during an appearance on...
Newsmax Also reported by •TMZ.com

Obama Tells Stephen Colbert that Trump’s Failures ‘Exceeded’ All Expectations, Roasts ‘Shambolic’ Covid-19 Response

 Barack Obama joined Stephen Colbert to discuss his new memoir A Promised Land, the state of the U.S. following the 2020 election, and the Trump administration's...
Mediaite