'The Bachelorette' recap: Bennett, Noah spar for a rose – but who will Tayshia choose?

Rachel Lindsay Talks the Importance of Discussing Tayshia Adams' Biracial Identity On 'The Bachelorette' | THR News



Rachel Lindsay, The Bachelorette's first Black lead, explores the challenges facing current star Tayshia Adams and highlights the racial issues she wants the show to address: "I don't care if it makes America uncomfortable."

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:55 Published on January 1, 1970