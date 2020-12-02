Global  
 

‘Someone’s going to get killed’: Georgia election official begs Donald Trump to stop baseless fraud claims

SBS Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Gabriel Sterling says threats since the election have become widespread and things have "all gone too far".
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Georgia Election Official Blasts Trump, GOP For Inciting Violence

Georgia Election Official Blasts Trump, GOP For Inciting Violence 00:37

 Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling is the state's voting systems manager. And according to Business Insider, the Republican has had more than enough of President Donald Trump and GOP senators. In a fiery press conference Tuesday, Sterling a Republican, urged them to 'stop inspiring potential...

