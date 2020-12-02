Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coronavirus digest: US unveils COVID vaccine rollout plan

Deutsche Welle Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
US officials have come up with a plan to inoculate the population, as infections keep rising in the country. Doses could be delivered as soon as mid-December. DW rounds up the latest developments.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: ‘Plan to give Covid vaccine to 25-30 cr people by August 2021’: Harsh Vardhan

‘Plan to give Covid vaccine to 25-30 cr people by August 2021’: Harsh Vardhan 01:53

 Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that the Central government a plan to provide coronavirus vaccines to around 25-30 crore people by July-August next year. "In the first 3-4 months of next year, there is a possibility that we will be able to provide vaccine to the people of the...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Panel Of Experts Assembled By CDC Has Decided Who Will Receive COVID Vaccine First [Video]

Panel Of Experts Assembled By CDC Has Decided Who Will Receive COVID Vaccine First

CBS4's Eliott Rodriguez reports health care workers and nursing home residents will be the first.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:00Published
CDC Unveils Plan For Coronavirus Vaccine Distribution [Video]

CDC Unveils Plan For Coronavirus Vaccine Distribution

The federal agency says health care workers and the most vulnerable to COVID-19 should be the first to receive the vaccine. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:52Published
Mass. Towns Prepare For COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution [Video]

Mass. Towns Prepare For COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

Whitman is asking for volunteers for help distribute the vaccine. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Coronavirus digest: Britain names COVID vaccine minister

 The UK has appointed a vaccine minister amid reports that British hospitals could receive the first doses within 10 days. Scores of people have been arrested at...
Deutsche Welle

PM Narendra Modi to discuss COVID vaccine distribution plan with CMs today

 The Prime Minister, till now, has held several virtual meetings with states over the coronavirus situation.
Zee News