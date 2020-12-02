Coronavirus digest: US unveils COVID vaccine rollout plan
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
US officials have come up with a plan to inoculate the population, as infections keep rising in the country. Doses could be delivered as soon as mid-December. DW rounds up the latest developments.
