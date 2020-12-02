Coronavirus digest: US unveils COVID vaccine rollout plan

HT Digital Content - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Published ‘Plan to give Covid vaccine to 25-30 cr people by August 2021’: Harsh Vardhan 01:53 Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that the Central government a plan to provide coronavirus vaccines to around 25-30 crore people by July-August next year. "In the first 3-4 months of next year, there is a possibility that we will be able to provide vaccine to the people of the...