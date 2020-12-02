Kicking off the holiday season: How to watch the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting
NBC's annual special "Christmas in Rockefeller Center," which features the tree lighting," will be aired live on Wednesday night.
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio on viewing this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas TreeAt a press conference Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio outlined some of the COVID-19 safety measures in place to avoid crowds at this year's..
CBS News
NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio on crowd control for Rockefeller Center Christmas TreeNew York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says tickets will be required to visit the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree this year to help prevent crowds amid the..
CBS News
Tickets required for Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree this year"This is not a spectator event as it is in the past," NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
CBS News
Christmas tree owl released into the wildAn owl that was discovered inside this year's Rockefeller Christmas tree after it was transported from upstate New York to New York City has been released back..
USATODAY.com
