Kicking off the holiday season: How to watch the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
NBC's annual special "Christmas in Rockefeller Center," which features the tree lighting," will be aired live on Wednesday night.
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Tickets Required For Rockefeller Center Tree

Tickets Required For Rockefeller Center Tree 00:22

 The Rockefeller Center tree lighting is coming up this week, but once the tree is lit, you won't be able to just drop by.

Owl rescued from New York Christmas tree returns to the wild [Video]

Owl rescued from New York Christmas tree returns to the wild

An owl that was rescued from the Rockefeller Centre Christmas tree has beenreleased back into the wild. The tiny Saw-whet owl was named Rockefeller –Rocky for short – after it was found by a worker setting up the tree onNovember 16 at the Manhattan complex. The owl was apparently trapped in the75ft Norway spruce when it was cut down 170 miles north, in New York onNovember 12.

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio on viewing this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

 At a press conference Monday, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio outlined some of the COVID-19 safety measures in place to avoid crowds at this year's..
CBS News

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio on crowd control for Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree

 New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says tickets will be required to visit the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree this year to help prevent crowds amid the..
CBS News

Tickets required for Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree this year

 "This is not a spectator event as it is in the past," NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said.
CBS News

Christmas tree owl released into the wild

 An owl that was discovered inside this year's Rockefeller Christmas tree after it was transported from upstate New York to New York City has been released back..
USATODAY.com

