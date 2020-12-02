Mick Schumacher, son of seven-time world champion Michael, to drive for Haas in F1
Mick Schumacher, the son of seven-time world champion Michael, will step up from Formula 2 to drive for Haas next season.
Mick Schumacher German racing driver
Mick Schumacher remains on course for F2 title despite seventh in BahrainMick Schumacher remains on course to win the Formula 2 championship after extending his title lead in Bahrain.
BBC News
Schumacher Jnr eyes prestigious F2 title
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:01Published
Haas F1 Team American Formula One team
Romain Grosjean: Haas driver 'saw death coming' in crashRomain Grosjean says he "saw death coming" in his fiery crash in the Bahrain Grand Prix and fought to get out "for his children".
BBC News
Lewis Hamilton wins after Romain Grosjean escapes dramatic Bahrain GP fireLewis Hamilton takes his 11th victory of the season in a Bahrain Grand Prix notable for a violent, fiery crash by Haas driver Romain Grosjean.
BBC News
Romain Grosjean: Haas driver suffers burns after huge Bahrain GP crash and fireRomain Grosjean has been taken to hospital with minor burns and injuries after a terrifying, fiery accident at the Bahrain Grand Prix.
BBC News
