Mick Schumacher remains on course to win the Formula 2 championship after extending his title lead in Bahrain.

Romain Grosjean says he "saw death coming" in his fiery crash in the Bahrain Grand Prix and fought to get out "for his children".

Lewis Hamilton takes his 11th victory of the season in a Bahrain Grand Prix notable for a violent, fiery crash by Haas driver Romain Grosjean.

Romain Grosjean has been taken to hospital with minor burns and injuries after a terrifying, fiery accident at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

International karate champion Syeda Falak has decided to serve the people through politics. Falak has joined the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party.

Lewis Hamilton to receive a ‘long overdue’ knighthood



Lewis Hamilton is reported to be on this year's Queen's New Year Honours list to receive a knighthood, according to The Sun newspaper. The F1 star won a record-equalling seventh world championship.