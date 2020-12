T Natarjan stikes with his 13th ball on ODI debut, gets rid of Marnus Labuschagne in 3rd ODI in Canberra Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

T Natarajan removed Marnus Labuschagne with his 13th ball on ODI debut as India started well against Australia in Canberra. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like