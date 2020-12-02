Tesco to hand back £585m of pandemic business rates relief
Wednesday, 2 December 2020 (
11 hours ago) Tesco, the UK's largest supermarket chain, has announced it is to repay £585m of business rates relief it was awarded during the coronavirus pandemic.
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
County considering $20 million in business relief
San Diego County supervisors will consider a proposal that would set aside $20 million for local businesses affected by the county's move into the state's purple tier.
Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 01:27 Published 1 week ago
Trump Promises Relief Package After Election
Trump and Pelosi are both hoping for an economic relief package after the election. "Right after the election, we'll get it one way or the other," Trump said on a podcast interview. "First and foremost..
Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:33 Published on October 30, 2020
PETS grant applications go live today, $20M fund for Nevada businesses
A new grant is available to small business owners here in Nevada beginning Monday. Gov. Steve Sisolak introduced the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support Program, or PETS, last week. It will provide..
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:32 Published on October 19, 2020
Related news from verified sources