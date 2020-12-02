Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tesco to hand back £585m of pandemic business rates relief

Sky News Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
Tesco to hand back £585m of pandemic business rates reliefTesco, the UK's largest supermarket chain, has announced it is to repay £585m of business rates relief it was awarded during the coronavirus pandemic.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

County considering $20 million in business relief [Video]

County considering $20 million in business relief

San Diego County supervisors will consider a proposal that would set aside $20 million for local businesses affected by the county's move into the state's purple tier.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 01:27Published
Trump Promises Relief Package After Election [Video]

Trump Promises Relief Package After Election

Trump and Pelosi are both hoping for an economic relief package after the election. "Right after the election, we'll get it one way or the other," Trump said on a podcast interview. "First and foremost..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:33Published
PETS grant applications go live today, $20M fund for Nevada businesses [Video]

PETS grant applications go live today, $20M fund for Nevada businesses

A new grant is available to small business owners here in Nevada beginning Monday. Gov. Steve Sisolak introduced the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support Program, or PETS, last week. It will provide..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Every £585m helps: Tesco rates gesture pressures rivals to follow its lead

Every £585m helps: Tesco rates gesture pressures rivals to follow its lead Tesco's decision to return £585m in business rates relief immediately created waves in the City.
Sky News

Government urged to hand Tesco rates cash to pubs and breweries

 The Government should redistribute the £585 million in business rate relief returned by Tesco to pubs and brewers, according to the Society of Independent...
Belfast Telegraph