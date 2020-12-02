UK authorizes Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

Covid-19 jab approved in UK, with vaccination to start next week



The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Covid-19vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, paving the way for vaccination to start nextweek. The jab has been shown in studies to be 95% effective and works in allage groups.

