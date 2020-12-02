Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK authorizes Pfizer vaccine for emergency use

WorldNews Wednesday, 2 December 2020 ()
UK authorizes Pfizer vaccine for emergency usePFIZER and BioNTech said they've won permission Wednesday, December 2, for emergency use of their Covid-19 vaccine in Britain, the world’s first coronavirus shot that’s backed by rigorous science -- and a major step toward eventually ending the pandemic. The move makes Britain one of the first countries to begin vaccinating its population as it tries to curb Europe’s deadliest Covid-19 outbreak. Other countries aren’t far behind: The US and the European Union also are vetting the Pfizer shot along with a similar vaccine made by...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Pfizer Pfizer Multinational pharmaceutical corporation

UK approves first COVID-19 vaccine rollout [Video]

UK approves first COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the BBC that the government expects to have millions of doses of the Pfizer vaccine available by the end of the year.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:56Published
Matt Hancock reacts to vaccine approval [Video]

Matt Hancock reacts to vaccine approval

Health Secretary Matt Hancock reacts as the UK becomes the first country inthe world to approve the Covid-19 jab from Pfizer and BioNTech, paving the wayfor vaccination to start next week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published
Covid-19 jab approved in UK, with vaccination to start next week [Video]

Covid-19 jab approved in UK, with vaccination to start next week

The UK has become the first country in the world to approve the Covid-19vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech, paving the way for vaccination to start nextweek. The jab has been shown in studies to be 95% effective and works in allage groups.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

BioNTech BioNTech German biotechnology company

UK authorizes emergency use of Pfizer and BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

 Pfizer and BioNTech have won permission for emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine in Britain, the world's first shot backed by rigorous science.
USATODAY.com

Covid 19 coronavirus: Pfizer vaccine approved for UK use

 The Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine has been approved by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK, paving the way for..
New Zealand Herald

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Barnier to brief EU members on Brexit state of play

 European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will brief member states this morning by video link from London, where he is continuing to negotiate with..
WorldNews
EU lays out plan to revive US ties ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration [Video]

EU lays out plan to revive US ties ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration

As Joe Biden prepares to take up residence in the White House, the EU is wasting no time in setting out its ambitions for the post-Trump era.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:21Published
MEPs call for EU Border Agency director to resign over 'migrant pushbacks' [Video]

MEPs call for EU Border Agency director to resign over 'migrant pushbacks'

Fabrice Leggeri was questioned over Frontex's alleged role in denying rights to asylum-seekers by preventing them from entering the EU.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 02:06Published
Scientist killing will not help bid to revive Iran nuclear deal, says EU's foreign affairs chief [Video]

Scientist killing will not help bid to revive Iran nuclear deal, says EU's foreign affairs chief

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed while driving through the city of Absard, east of Tehran, by “armed terrorist elements” using explosives and machine-gun fire, the Iranian state broadcaster said.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:53Published

Related videos from verified sources

CDC Holds Emergency Meeting On COVID Vaccine [Video]

CDC Holds Emergency Meeting On COVID Vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is holding an emergency meeting to decide who will get first access to the coronavirus vaccine.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:16Published
Pfizer-BioNTech apply for EU authorization [Video]

Pfizer-BioNTech apply for EU authorization

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech have applied to the European drugs regulator for conditional authorization of their COVID-19 vaccine, following similar steps in the United States and Britain, the companies..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:20Published
Moderna to Submit COVID-19 Vaccine for FDA Regulatory Approval [Video]

Moderna to Submit COVID-19 Vaccine for FDA Regulatory Approval

Moderna will submit its coronavirus vaccine on November 30th.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:02Published